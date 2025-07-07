HSBC to lower select fixed rates

High street lender HSBC will lower select fixed rates from 8 July, including remortgage and first-time buyer rates.

Specific fixed rate cuts were not shared at this time and will be confirmed tomorrow.

Within its UK residential existing customer switching range, two and five-year fixed fee-saver deals between 60% to 95% loan to value (LTV) will fall, along with standard two, three and five-year fixed rates up to 90% LTV.

Three-year fixed fee-saver rates between 75% and 90% LTV will go down as well as two and five-year fixed premier exclusive rates from 60% to 90% LTV.

On the UK residential existing customer borrowing more range, two and five-year fixed fee-saver products and two, three and five-year fixed standard deals and two and five-year fixed premier exclusive deals up to 90% LTV will reduce.

Three-year fixed fee-saver deals from 75% to 90% LTV in this range will also fall.

In its UK residential first-time buyer and home mover range, two-year fixed fee-saver, five-year fixed rate standard and five-year fixed premier exclusive up to 90% LTV will be cut.

Two-year fixed standard and two-year fixed premier exclusive products up to 85% LTV will fall, along with two and five-year fixed high value mortgages up to 75% LTV and five-year fixed fee-saver deals at 95% LTV will decrease.

Select products up to 95% LTV in its UK residential home mover energy efficiency home range will also fall.

Within its residential remortgage range, select two and five-year fixed rates up to 90% LTV in some cases will decrease and along with select products in its residential remortgage cashback and residential remortgage energy efficiency home range.

In its international residential range, select two, three and five-year fixed rate products, both with and without fees, up to 75% LTV will fall.