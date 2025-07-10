Unseen photos from the British Mortgage Awards 2025

A week on from the British Mortgage Awards, we've decided to treat you to some more photos from the night itself.

The event took place at the Park Plaza in Westminster, with around 600 people in attendance.

The night kicked off with a champagne reception, before guests were treated to a trio of performances from the laser violinist Lumina, who combines stunning violin music with cutting-edge laser technology, magician Ben Hanlin and live mashup-remix act DUKE.

Congratulations to all our winners, and to see video highlights, follow the link here.