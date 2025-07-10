Create Account
Virgin Money lowers purchase and remortgage rates

Anna Sagar
July 10, 2025
July 10, 2025
High street lender Virgin Money has reduced selected purchase and remortgage rates by up to 0.19%.

Virgin Money said the changes would come into effect from 10 July.

Within its purchase range, its exclusive five-year fixed rates at 75% loan to value (LTV) will be reduced by up to 0.04%, starting from 4.07%.

The lender’s exclusive two- and five-year fixed rates at 80% LTV will be cut by up to 0.05%, beginning from 4.05%.

Virgin Money’s exclusive five-year fixed rate with an £895 fee will be reduced by 0.03% to 4.16%.

The firm’s five-year fixed rate fee-saver product at 95% LTV will fall by 0.1% to 4.79%.

On the remortgage side, selected two- and five-year fixed rates will decrease by up to 0.19% and are priced from 4.09%.

Earlier this month, the firm lowered rates across its purchase, buy-to-let (BTL) and product transfer deals.

