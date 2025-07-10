Virgin Money lowers purchase and remortgage rates

High street lender Virgin Money has reduced selected purchase and remortgage rates by up to 0.19%.

Virgin Money said the changes would come into effect from 10 July.

Within its purchase range, its exclusive five-year fixed rates at 75% loan to value (LTV) will be reduced by up to 0.04%, starting from 4.07%.

The lender’s exclusive two- and five-year fixed rates at 80% LTV will be cut by up to 0.05%, beginning from 4.05%.

Virgin Money’s exclusive five-year fixed rate with an £895 fee will be reduced by 0.03% to 4.16%.

The firm’s five-year fixed rate fee-saver product at 95% LTV will fall by 0.1% to 4.79%.

On the remortgage side, selected two- and five-year fixed rates will decrease by up to 0.19% and are priced from 4.09%.

Earlier this month, the firm lowered rates across its purchase, buy-to-let (BTL) and product transfer deals.