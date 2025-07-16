Create Account
TMW to slash switcher rates

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
July 16, 2025
Updated:
July 16, 2025
The Mortgage Works (TMW) will lower rates by up to 0.3% across selected existing customer deals from 17 July.

Examples of TMW’s switcher buy-to-let (BTL) rate cuts include its two-year fixed rate up to 65% loan to value (LTV) with a 3% fee falling by 0.21% to 2.78%.

The firm’s two-year fixed rate at 65% LTV with a £1,495 fee will decrease by 0.13% to 3.99%.

The two-year fixed rate at 4.54% with no product fee and available up to 65% LTV has been reduced by 0.06%.

On the switcher BTL limited company side, its two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a 3% fee will fall by 0.1% to 4.04%.

TMW’s two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £1,495 product fee will reduce by 0.2% to 5.14%.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with 3% product fee will decrease by 0.1% to 4.69%.

Joe Avarne, senior manager at TMW, said: “These latest reductions show our ongoing commitment to supporting our landlords.”

Santander hints at ‘updates’ to get 5,000 more FTBs on ladder

Newcastle BS enhances BDM team

Redwood Bank appoints Goodyear as CITO to lead digital strategy

Average private rent prices rise 6.7% in June – ONS

