TMW to slash switcher rates

The Mortgage Works (TMW) will lower rates by up to 0.3% across selected existing customer deals from 17 July.

Examples of TMW’s switcher buy-to-let (BTL) rate cuts include its two-year fixed rate up to 65% loan to value (LTV) with a 3% fee falling by 0.21% to 2.78%.

The firm’s two-year fixed rate at 65% LTV with a £1,495 fee will decrease by 0.13% to 3.99%.

The two-year fixed rate at 4.54% with no product fee and available up to 65% LTV has been reduced by 0.06%.

On the switcher BTL limited company side, its two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a 3% fee will fall by 0.1% to 4.04%.

TMW’s two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £1,495 product fee will reduce by 0.2% to 5.14%.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with 3% product fee will decrease by 0.1% to 4.69%.

Joe Avarne, senior manager at TMW, said: “These latest reductions show our ongoing commitment to supporting our landlords.”