LBG remains top resi lender as Nationwide nearly doubles BTL business – UK Finance

Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) has retained its place as the biggest mortgage lender in the UK, while Nationwide has held on to its position as the top buy-to-let (BTL) provider.

The UK Finance annual ranking table of mortgage lenders showed that LBG completed £47bn in gross mortgage lending in 2024, up from £36.8bn the year before, while its market share grew from 16.3% to 19.4%.

Nationwide climbed from third place in 2023 to second place last year, having completed £41.8bn in gross mortgage lending, up from £24.6bn the year before. Its market share expanded from 10.9% to 17.3%.

NatWest slipped from third to second place, completing £27bn in gross mortgage lending with a market share of 11.2% in 2024. The previous year, it had a market share of 13.3% and lent £29.9bn in new mortgages.

Barclays rose from being the fifth-biggest lender to the fourth, taking HSBC’s former position. Santander, Yorkshire Building Society and Coventry Building Society stayed in sixth, seventh and eighth place respectively.

Skipton Building Society was the ninth-biggest lender of 2024, rising from 10th place, while Leeds Building Society climbed from 11th to 10th place.

Rank Lending (£bn) Market share Rank Lending (£bn) Market share Lender (2024) (2024) (2024) (2023) (2023) (2023) Lloyds Banking Group 1 47 19.4% 1 36.8 16.3% Nationwide BS 2 41.8 17.3% 3 24.6 10.9% NatWest Group 3 27 11.2% 2 29.9 13.3% Barclays 4 22.1 9.1% 5 21.1 9.4% HSBC Bank 5 19.8 8.2% 4 23.4 10.4% Santander UK 6 15.8 6.5% 6 12.9 5.7% Yorkshire BS 7 9.3 3.8% 7 8.7 3.9% Coventry BS 8 7.1 2.9% 8 8.3 3.7% Skipton BS 9 6 2.5% 10 6.4 2.8% Leeds BS 10 5.5 2.3% 11 4.3 1.9%

Nationwide unshaken as largest BTL lender

Nationwide kept its place as the biggest BTL lender, almost doubling its lending and market share.

It completed £6.78bn in gross BTL lending in 2024, with a market share of 20%, compared to the £3.13bn it lent in 2023 while holding a market share of 10.6%.

LBG was the second-largest BTL lender, up from third place the previous year.

Its gross BTL lending rose from £2.33bn to £5.02bn, while its market share increased from 7.9% to 14.8%.

NatWest and OSB Group were joint third, with the former slipping from second place and the latter rising from fourth. Each lender completed £1.79bn in gross BTL lending and had a market share of 5.3%.