Landbay launches Summer Special BTL range

Landbay has brought out a Summer Special range of standard deals, with rates up to 0.44% lower than existing products.

Landbay’s Summer Special range includes five products, including a trio of five-year fixed rates up to 75% loan to value (LTV), with pricing starting from 4.35%.

The other two products are two-year fixed rates, also available up to 75% LTV, with pricing beginning from 4.39%.

The two-year fixed rates are 0.3% lower than standard deals and five-year fixed rates are 0.44% lower.

All products are suitable for standard properties and for loans going from £30,000 up to £2m. They are also subject to a variable fee structure for “enhanced affordability”.

Rob Stanton (pictured), sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “With the launch of our new Summer Special range, things are certainly heating up here at Landbay. These five new products are highly accessible, competitively priced and a strong addition to our product offering.

“It is a fantastic testament to the strength of our tech-first approach, which enables us to identify opportunities, act quickly and deliver for our brokers and their landlord clients.

“While some may point to obstacles, many landlords are still seeing openings, exploring investment opportunities with the expertise and advice of their broker. As a BTL lender, it’s important we give brokers the necessary tools to facilitate these deals and support the growth of successful property portfolios.”