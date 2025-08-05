Create Account
user.first_name
HSBC and TSB reduce rates – round-up

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
August 5, 2025
Updated:
August 5, 2025
HSBC will lower selected residential rates, including first-time buyer, homemover and remortgage rates, from 5 August.

The bank said selected residential first-time buyer and homemover deals will go down. This includes two- and five-year fixed rate fee-saver, high-value and premier exclusive products up to 75% loan to value (LTV).

Selected five-year fixed rate standard and premier exclusive deals at 80% and 85% LTV will be cut.

On the residential first-time buyer and homemover energy-efficient home side, two-year fixed fee-saver and standard deals, along with five-year fixed standard rates up to 75% LTV, will decrease. The lender’s five-year fixed fee-saver and standard deals up to 85% LTV will also be cut.

Within its residential remortgage range, two-year fixed fee-saver, standard, high-value and premier exclusive deals at 70% and 75% LTV will decrease.

In its residential remortgage cashback range, two-year fixed fee-saver and standard deals at 70% and 75% LTV will also fall. Similar changes have been made to its residential remortgage energy-efficient home deals and residential remortgage cashback energy-efficient home deals.

International residential deals up to 75% LTV, covering two- and five-year fixed rate fee-saver, standard and premier exclusive deals, will also be reduced.

 

TSB cuts resi rates by up to 0.2%

High street lender TSB will lower selected residential rates, including purchase and remortgage rates, by up to 0.2% from 5 August.

The lender’s five-year fixed house purchase rate from 75% to 95% LTV will fall by up to 0.05%. Pricing begins from 4.14%.

Two-year fixed no-fee remortgage rates between 60% and 75% LTV will decrease by 0.05%. Rates start from 4.29%.

Two- and five-year fixed remortgage rates from 75% to 90% LTV will reduce by 0.2%. Pricing will begin from 4.39%.

Three-year fixed remortgage rates will be cut by up to 0.2% and start from 4.04%.

Tags:
first-time buyer
HSBC
mortgage rate cut
rate cut
remortgage
residential
TSB

