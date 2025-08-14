England has a potential social and affordable housing shortfall of 297,000, research suggests

England is in need of 296,607 affordable and social homes to support those in need of this housing, research has claimed.

Analysis from property and legal data firm Search Acumen found that 2023 recorded the highest annual increase in population growth for more than 75 years. At the same time, affordable home build starts declined notably.

This figure fell by 37.8% in 2024, the largest decline in 10 years and the lowest number of build starts since 2015, when records began.

In 2024, there were 44,027 affordable home build starts, down from 70,761 the year before.