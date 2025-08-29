Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank cut PT window to four months

Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank are reducing the product transfer window from six months to four months.

In a note to brokers, the firms said the change in the product transfer window would still give clients “time to secure a new deal ahead of product maturity” and they were “confident” this would allow brokers to “continue supporting their needs”.

They said the change was due to the “rate environment” being “more stable”.

Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank said customers with deals ending on 28 February 2026 would be able to apply for a product transfer from 1 November, while customers with deals maturing on 31 January 2026 have been eligible for a product transfer since 4 August.

Customers with mortgage products ending 31 December 2025 and 31 January 2026 will have no change to their product transfer windows.

Several lenders have been lowering their PT windows, including HSBC and Santander.

The Mortgage Charter had stipulated that product transfer windows should be up to six months, leading some to extend them, but this trend is reversing.