New Homes Ombudsman Service adds Thomas to board

The New Homes Ombudsman Service (NHOS) has brought Richard Thomas CBE onto its board.

Thomas worked as global strategy adviser to the Centre for Information Policy Leadership and was the vice president of the Trading Standards Institute.

He was previously the chair of the Administrative Justice and Tribunals Council and served as a member of the committee on standards in public life from 2012 to 2017.

Thomas acted as the information commissioner between 2002 and 2009, as which he oversaw the enforcement of Freedom of Information and Data Protection Acts.

In his earlier career, he served as a lawyer with the Citizens Advice Bureau Service and the National Consumer Council and was then the director of consumer affairs at the Office of Fair Trading.

He was director of Public Policy at Clifford Chance, the international law firm, from 1992 to 2002 and has also been deputy chairperson of Which?, a trustee of the Whitehall and Industry Group and a board member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

The NHOS was launched in 2022 and offers an “independent avenue for complaints in the sector”.

The latest data shows that complaints handled by the service were set to rise by over 300% in 2025 compared with 2024, which it says shows the “demand for independent complaint handling and redress across the sector”.

Jodi Berg OBE, chair of the NHOS board, said: “We are excited to have Richard join the board at this important time for the ombudsman service. His wealth of experience in consumer protection and regulatory roles will bring invaluable insights and understanding at a time when upholding the quality of new housing is of such importance.”

Thomas added: “I am delighted to be joining NHOS at this critical stage in its development. Amidst the government’s ambitious programme for new housebuilding, it is vital that new homeowners know they have an ombudsman that can uphold their rights and ensure fair treatment when things go wrong. I look forward to working to support those ongoing efforts and help secure better outcomes for all new-build homebuyers.”

Last year, the NHOS announced the appointment of Nigel Cates as its chief ombudsman.