Average homebuyer search radius contracting but Southerners looking further afield, Zoopla finds

The average homebuyer search radius has been falling over the past few years, but those in South are bucking the trend as they widen their scope to get better value for money, a report says.

According to analysis by Zoopla, the average homebuyer search radius came to 3.4 miles in 2025, down from 4.3 miles in 2021.

The report noted that the higher search radius was partially driven by the pandemic, when the ‘search for space’ was higher up buyers’ agendas.

However, roughly a quarter of all buyers are looking for their next home beyond a 10-mile radius, showing a “significant and growing segment of the market that is willing to move further afield for the right property”.

This is pronounced in the South, with buyers in the South East and East of England more likely to search for homes further afield.

Around 39% of buyers in East England are looking to buy in areas around 10 miles or more away, followed by 35% of buyers in the South East. This is the highest proportion in all English regions.

The report noted that the price difference from where they live today compared to where they are looking is around £60,050 for the East of England and £59,950 for the South East.

At the other end of the spectrum, only 16% of buyers in Yorkshire and the Humber are looking more than 10 miles away to buy, followed by the North East and West Midlands at 17%.

Zoopla said it was increasingly common for buyers in popular areas with strong links to London, such as St Albans, Stevenage, Hemel Hempstead, Luton, and Guildford, as well as in innovation hubs like Cambridge and Oxford to have a bigger search radius.

It explained that in all of these locations, more than 40% of buyers were looking for properties outside their local area, saying it would offer better value for money and more space.

Buyer’s region Average search distance (miles) Percentage of buyers looking >10 miles (out of area) Price difference from where they live today Price difference North East 2.4 17% £20,000 15% Yorkshire and the Humber 2.5 16% £- 0% North West 2.5 18% -£25,050 -13% East Midlands 2.5 19% -£20,000 -10% West Midlands 2.7 17% -£20,000 -9% South West 3 28% -£40,050 -14% Wales 3.1 20% -£15,000 -8% London 4 28% -£200,000 -40% Scotland 4.2 29% -£15,000 -9% South East 4.3 35% -£59,950 -17% East 5.4 39% -£60,050 -18% UK 3.4 26% -£80,000 -25%

Source: Zoopla

Londoners weighing up financial benefits of moving further out

Zoopla found that London homebuyers could see significant financial benefit by looking outside of their area to buy.

In Croydon, Bromley and Uxbridge, around 35% of buyers are looking to buy around 10 miles away, with the price differences estimated at £120,050, £150,000 and £220,000 respectively.

Buyers in South West London see the biggest price difference buying further away, at around £425,005.

Postcode Percentage of buyers looking at 10 miles-plus Price difference from where they live today Price difference Croydon (CR) 35% -£120,050 -28% Bromley (BR) 35% -£150,000 -33% Uxbridge (UX) 35% -£220,000 -44% Ilford (IG) 33% -£150,000 -33% Harrow (HA) 31% -£220,000 -40% South East London (SE) 28% -£223,000 -43% Twickenham (TW) 28% -£160,000 -33% East London (E) 27% -£215,000 -40% North West London (NW) 26% -£290,000 -48% North London (N) 25% -£285,000 -49% Sutton (SM) 24% -£185,000 -37% South West London (SW) 19% -£425,005 -55%

Source: Zoopla

Northern and Midlands homebuyers more likely to buy locally

Zoopla said buyers in the North and Midlands were more likely to search for properties locally.

It said around seven in 10 buyers in these areas would look to purchase their next home within five miles.

The report added that buyers in the North West and Midlands are looking to save around £20,000-25,000 by moving over 10 miles away, but those in the North East and Yorkshire and the Humber are looking for homes priced at a £20,000 premium, and the latter are looking at similarly priced properties.

Zoopla notes that those in more rural parts of the UK also have an “above-average share” of those looking to move out of the area.

Approximately 90% of homebuyers in the Scottish Hebrides look to move 10 miles away or more, the largest proportion in the UK.

This is followed by Llandrindod Well in Wales at 77% and Salisbury in the South West at 57%.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “Home buying decisions and search patterns are being reshaped by the affordability of housing. The old adage that most people move within five miles of where they live today is being challenged, especially for those wanting to live in Southern England, where housing costs are greatest.

“More homebuyers are looking further afield in search of better value for money, so today’s homebuyers need more tools and insights to help them plan their next move. Our search experience empowers consumers by allowing them to draw their own custom search areas on a map, giving them complete control over their property hunt.

“Additionally, our innovative travel time calculator helps buyers understand exactly how far they could live from their workplace while remaining within a reasonable commuting distance, taking the guesswork out of balancing affordability with convenience.”