Renters’ Rights Bill approaching finish line with MPs urged to accept key changes

The Renters’ Rights Bill is expected to return to the House of Commons on 8 September to consider amendments from the Lords, and MPs have been urged to accept key changes.

Key amendments made to the Renters’ Rights Bill by the Lords include:

Expand the possession ground 4A to also apply to one-bedroom and two-bedroom properties let to students.

Extend possession ground 5A to other types of agricultural workers, regardless of their employment status.

Introduce a new possession ground 8A, which would allow a landlord to seek possession of their property where it was needed to house a carer for the landlord or for a member of the landlord’s family.

Allow a landlord to require a ‘pet deposit’ of up to three weeks’ rent as a condition for consenting to a tenant keeping a pet in the property.

Reduce from 12 months to six months the restricted period during which landlords cannot relet their property (after using possession ground 1A when they wish to sell their property). And exempt shared owners from the 12-month restriction.

Enable a primary authority to give assured advice to lettings agents on achieving compliance under the Tenant Fees Act 2019.

Require local authorities to meet the criminal rather than civil standard of proof when imposing financial penalties for breaches of the rental discrimination and rental bidding requirements.

Extend the Decent Homes Standard to Ministry of Defence service family accommodation.

If MPs disagree with any Lords amendments, or make alternative proposals, then the bill will be sent back to the Lords. Only when agreement has been reached on the final version can it become law.

Timothy Douglas, head of policy and campaigns at Propertymark, said: “Despite extensive campaigning from Propertymark and others, it is disappointing that the UK government haven’t accepted more changes to ensure the legislation is fair for both landlords and tenants.

“However, MPs now have a final opportunity to retain the proposed changes passed in the House of Lords when the Renters’ Rights Bill returns to the House of Commons.

“These are practical amendments that ensure the legislation is fair and evidence-based. They are vital to ensure the regulations aren’t overly restrictive, prevent a reduction in the supply of rental homes and do not drive up rent prices, which would make it even more difficult for people to find affordable housing.”