News

The Mortgage and Protection Event opens for registrations

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
September 9, 2025
Updated:
September 9, 2025
The Mortgage and Protection Event has opened for registrations, giving brokers across the country the opportunity to get ahead of key mortgage and protection market trends.

The roadshow conference will take place in Birmingham, Salford, Southampton and London on 4 November, 5 November, 12 November and 13 November respectively.

The event series will feature insights on the current market and future trends, areas of business opportunity and insights on how to run a business better.

There will also be networking opportunities, which will allow advisers to develop and strengthen relationships with lenders, insurers and other advisers.

To register your interest, follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-protection-event/?tmpe2025source=pressrelease

Danielle Moore, operations director for AE3 Media, said: “The Mortgage and Protection Event not only educates mortgage and protection advisers in key market trends but also gives them unrivalled opportunities to make connections with fellow advisers as well as lenders, insurers and other key industry partners.

“Building up market knowledge and establishing and deepening these relationships will boost your business and customer satisfactions, so a win-win all round.”

Last year’s event featured insights on Consumer Duty, first-time buyer product innovation and the impact of rising house prices on broker procuration fees, to name a few.

