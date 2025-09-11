Create Account
L&G Retail Protection digitises submission process for selected claims

Kelly Newlands
September 11, 2025
September 11, 2025
Legal & General (L&G) retail protection business has digitised the claims submission process for single and over-50s life insurance policies.

The change means third parties who have experienced the death of a loved one will be able to make a life claim online. It follows the digitisation of the claims processes for L&G’s joint life, income protection and health offerings.

L&G has a new customer-facing claims portal for third-party claimants, such as trustees, beneficiaries and estate executors. This latest change is an enhancement of its digital claims offering and means all retail protection claims can be navigated with a fully digital process.

Its new portal is designed for single life and over-50s life claims and enhances the process for third-party claimants with better transparency and faster turnaround times. It will allow claimants to input all the required data in support of the claims they are making, such as their personal details as well as those of the policy.

All claim details can be uploaded securely and fully to the portal. Claimants will also be given updates regularly and be able to track their claims’ progress.

Since the launch of the firm’s online claim submissions in 2023, the average timeline for claims has decreased by almost two weeks and over seven in 10 customers now have a preference for making claims applications online versus on the phone.

James Shattock, managing director of UK Protection at L&G, said: “The death of a loved one is an immensely challenging and uncertain time, which is why we’re committed to making the claims process as efficient and transparent as possible. It’s so important for people to have the flexibility to navigate the often-difficult claim journey in the way they want to, at a time that suits them.

“We’re proud to see how our digital claims offering has driven better customer outcomes, and the digitisation of single and over-50s life claims will help improve the experience of many third-party claimants throughout the claims process.”

Earlier this year, the firm reported that it had paid out over £1bn in retail protection claims in 2024.

