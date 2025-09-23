Foundation Home Loans names Evans as permanent CFO

Foundation Home Loans has announced the appointment of Michael Evans as its chief finance officer (CFO) on a permanent basis.

Evans was appointed into the role on an interim basis earlier this year, and has over 22 years of experience across financial services, growing SMEs and global firms.

He is a qualified chartered accountant with experience in driving growth, securing large-scale debt funding and implementing financial discipline at board level.

Evans was most recently CFO at Octopus Electric Vehicles, part of the Octopus Energy Group, where he oversaw a growth in revenue.

Before this, he was at LendInvest for over five years, where he joined as operations and change director, and was most recently CFO and executive board director. There, he helped the lender through its initial public offering (IPO).

Evans also held senior finance roles at National Australia Bank and Barclays Capital.

Sponsored Supporting you in supporting your new build clients Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Pete Ball, chief executive at Foundation Home Loans, said: “I’m delighted that Michael has accepted the role of CFO on a permanent basis. Since joining us, he has already made a significant contribution, bringing strong financial discipline and strategic insight at an important time for the business.

“His experience across capital markets, lending, and transformation makes him an ideal fit as we continue to grow and strengthen our lending proposition.”

Evans added: “Foundation Home Loans has a fantastic reputation in the specialist lending market, built on innovation, strong partnerships with intermediaries, and a clear focus on customer outcomes.

“I’m excited to continue working with Pete and the executive team to support the next phase of the company’s growth and to build on its strong market position.”