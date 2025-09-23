Majority of mortgage advisers are confident in next year's mortgage market, Stonebridge says

Around 81% of mortgage advisers are upbeat about the mortgage market outlook in the next year, a survey has found.

According to a survey from Stonebridge, which collated views from 265 of its appointed representatives, approximately 71% were positive and a further 10% were very positive about the year ahead.

The report said that this was a “sharp rise in confidence” compared to the same time last year, when 54% reported a positive outlook for the mortgage market and is up on 14% positive outlook figure reported in 2023.

Stonebridge added that nearly three-quarters of advisers surveyed said that they would write more business in the next 12 months compared to the prior period. This compares to 62% a year ago.

The mortgage network said that the improving outlook was partially due to the easing of mortgage rates, the base rate coming down to 4% and lenders offering more “competitive deals”.

Stonebridge said that it “remains focused on helping firms turn their renewed confidence into tangible business growth through the ongoing provision of market-leading technology and support”.

Rob Clifford, chief executive at Stonebridge, said: “After a challenging couple of years, brokers are now far more optimistic about the opportunities ahead, with confidence levels the highest we’ve seen over the last three years. That is a hugely encouraging sign for the industry. Of course, risks remain – from inflation to ongoing regulatory demands – but the direction of travel is positive.

“As conditions continue to improve, we believe this growing optimism will translate into increased activity and further momentum across the mortgage and protection market. We will continue to play our part in supporting our members make the most of that momentum with further investment in our support infrastructure and developments to our wholly owned technology.”