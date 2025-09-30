Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Step One Finance adopts Phoebus Software for mortgage servicing

Step One Finance adopts Phoebus Software for mortgage servicing
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
September 30, 2025
Updated:
September 30, 2025
Step One Finance has selected Phoebus Software as its mortgage servicing partner to support its future lending growth and strategic goals.

Phoebus Software went live in Step One Finance’s servicing operations in mid-September, following a 14-week implementation.

The software delivers account automation in all areas of the account servicing lifecycle, from basic tasks such as document generation, rate change and user diary management through to more advanced requirements such as arrears management, including repossessions. Second charge and buy-to-let (BTL) lending are the first product sets to be serviced.

Phoebus Software APIs are integrated with Step One Finance’s technical infrastructure and third parties, providing functionality such as automatically onboarding originations and allowing borrower self-service.

Richard Pike (pictured), chief sales and marketing officer at Phoebus Software, said: “Step One has been a model client to work with on this programme.

“The proof of the pudding is in the eating, of course, and working so efficiently together to get Step One live in 14 weeks was just a brilliant effort from both parties working collaboratively to get the job done.”

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 1 – Downing Street Roundtable

Sponsored by Aldermore

Earlier this year, Phoebus Software added Consectus to its “growing digital partnership ecosystem”.

Related
View All

News

Family BS launches expat BTL limited company rate and cuts rate

Family BS launches expat BTL limited company rates and cuts rates

News

Marsden BS updates country exclusions list to consider higher risk locations

Marsden BS updates country exclusions list to consider higher-risk locations

News

Rosemount Financial Solutions raises £33,000 for children's charities

Rosemount Financial Solutions raises £33,000 for children’s charities

News

Over three-quarters of advisers plan to grow GI volumes in coming year

Over three-quarters of advisers plan to grow GI volumes in coming year

View All
Tags:
pheobus software limited
Richard Pike
Step One Finance

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/