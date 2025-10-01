Pexa hires Hosier as head of conveyancer relationships ahead of full UK launch

Digital property exchange platform Pexa has appointed Rob Hosier as head of conveyancer relationships as it prepares for its full sale and purchase launch in the UK.

Hosier will oversee the management and growth of the firm’s relationships with conveyancers and utilise his network to demonstrate the advantages of the platform. He will also be responsible for building on the interest already seen from early adopter firms.

These include Amity, which appointed Pexa as its third-party managed account provider earlier this year, enabling it to begin introducing its full sale and purchase ability in addition to remortgaging.

Hosier joins from InCase, where he has been a director since December 2017, supporting law firms’ innovation with client-focused technology. He helped the firm to expand and handle more than a tenth of conveyancing transactions in the UK, as well as improving the experience and efficiency of firms.

Before that, Hosier was at Convey Law for 12 years as a director, and prior to that, he was a conveyancer at Loosemores Solicitors. He was also recently a director at the UK LegalTech Association, and spent four years as a trustee for The Conveyancing Foundation.

He brings more than 18 years of experience to Pexa, including work to improve the conveyancing process and insight into the challenges conveyancers face.

He takes up the role with immediate effect, reporting directly to Matt Joy, chief growth officer.

Joe Pepper, UK CEO of Pexa, said: “Conveyancers are overworked, constantly at maximum capacity operating in a market of intense consumer demand. The fact is that the back-end infrastructure that supports them is not fit for purpose, and adds to their stress rather than helping them deliver the outcomes they want for their clients.

“As an ex-conveyancer, Rob has first-hand experience of these issues and to have him on board is testament to the fact that we’re addressing them in the right way for the UK market. His extensive expertise will further cement the building and strengthening of our relationships with conveyancers as we look to build on our momentum.”

Hosier added: “I am truly passionate about reducing the stress and pressure conveyancers face. The job gets harder every year and I am joining Pexa with a shared belief that we can start to make it easier, safer and even more enjoyable to convey property.

“Pexa has made significant strides in improving the process for conveyancers in the UK and I want to be a part of that journey by supporting firms to experience the numerous benefits Pexa can provide. I look forward to working with the talented team to further build on their strong foundations with conveyancers, ensuring we continue to deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”

Pexa gained regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in April, allowing it to act as an authorised payment institution (API).