Haines departs as CEO of Principality BS with Mansfield to replace

Haines departs as CEO of Principality BS with Mansfield to replace
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 7, 2025
Updated:
October 7, 2025
Julie-Ann Haines has announced she will step down from her role as chief executive of Principality Building Society, with Iain Mansfield to replace her.

Haines has worked for the mutual for 18 years in various senior positions within its executive committee. She was appointed to the board in 2016 and made CEO in 2020. 

Haines is also a part-time deputy chair of the Building Society Association (BSA). 

During her time at Principality Building Society, Haines led the business through the pandemic and served on the Prime Minister’s UK Business Council to develop a strategy with an aim to double the size of the business. 

Haines (pictured, main) said: “It has been such a privilege to lead Principality through what has been a truly transformational period. Together, we have helped thousands of people into homes, supported our savers and delivered a real and lasting impact through our partnerships and initiatives.  

“I have been so proud to lead our dedicated and passionate colleagues, to share in their achievements, and [am] confident that the business will continue to thrive under new leadership.” 

Simon Moore, chair of the board, said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Julie-Ann for her contribution to Principality. Under her leadership, the society has delivered consistently strong results with significant growth. Julie-Ann has championed mutuality by putting our members at the heart of decision-making, through our commitment to the high street, investing in our savings product and digital proposition and in our market-leading customer service.  

“We are grateful for her efforts, and wish her every success in her new role, which she will commence in the middle of 2026.” 

Mansfield to take the helm 

Mansfield will serve as CEO designate from 13 October and a date for a formal transition will be agreed for November. 

He has been the mutual’s CFO since 2022 and a member of the board since 2019. 

He joined the mutual in 2015 and also served as chief operating officer and managing director of Nemo. 

Mansfield is a chartered accountant and has experience in strategy, finance, commercial lending, legal, procurement, change, IT and operations. He has worked across retail banking, start-ups and private equity-backed consumer financial services business across the UK. 

Moore added: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Iain Mansfield as Principality’s next chief executive, subject to regulatory approval. It is clear that the breadth and depth of his expertise and experience are exactly what the society needs to take forward our ambitious strategy.  

“His experience will be invaluable as we navigate the next chapter.”  

Mansfield said: “It is a real honour to be appointed chief executive at Principality Building Society – a 165-year-old business with a rich history.

“Julie-Ann leaves the society in a strong position, and I look forward to working with the board, colleagues and members to accelerate our transformational journey to ensure we are fit for the next generation.” 

In its half-year results, Principality Building Society announced it had grown its mortgage loan book by £400m.

Iain Mansfield
Julie-Ann Haines
Principality Building Society

