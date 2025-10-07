Haines departs as CEO of Principality BS with Mansfield to replace

Julie-Ann Haines has announced she will step down from her role as chief executive of Principality Building Society, with Iain Mansfield to replace her.

Haines has worked for the mutual for 18 years in various senior positions within its executive committee. She was appointed to the board in 2016 and made CEO in 2020.

Haines is also a part-time deputy chair of the Building Society Association (BSA).

During her time at Principality Building Society, Haines led the business through the pandemic and served on the Prime Minister’s UK Business Council to develop a strategy with an aim to double the size of the business.

Haines (pictured, main) said: “It has been such a privilege to lead Principality through what has been a truly transformational period. Together, we have helped thousands of people into homes, supported our savers and delivered a real and lasting impact through our partnerships and initiatives.

“I have been so proud to lead our dedicated and passionate colleagues, to share in their achievements, and [am] confident that the business will continue to thrive under new leadership.”

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 1 – Downing Street Roundtable Sponsored by Aldermore

Simon Moore, chair of the board, said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Julie-Ann for her contribution to Principality. Under her leadership, the society has delivered consistently strong results with significant growth. Julie-Ann has championed mutuality by putting our members at the heart of decision-making, through our commitment to the high street, investing in our savings product and digital proposition and in our market-leading customer service.

“We are grateful for her efforts, and wish her every success in her new role, which she will commence in the middle of 2026.”