The Mortgage and Protection Event to return in November

The Mortgage and Protection Event (TMPE) will kick off across the country in a few weeks, presenting opportunities for brokers to stay up to date with market trends and network with key industry figures.

The roadshow event is free to register for with a Mortgage Solutions account, which can be created in just minutes.

To register for the event, follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-protection-event/?tmpe2025source=pressrelease

The event will feature insight on current market and future trends, singling out areas of business opportunity as well as advice on how to manage businesses efficiently and effectively.

There will also be opportunities to network with a range of lenders and brokers, giving advisers the opportunity to establish new relationships and deepen existing ones.

The events will take place in Birmingham, Salford, Southampton and London.

Danielle Moore, operations director at AE3 Media, said: “This is one of our key roadshow events and it is great to get out there and see advisers up and down the country. We have a stellar line-up of speakers this year and this will be a great opportunity to learn, network and grow.”