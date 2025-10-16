Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Sellers of larger homes see bigger gains than flat owners with a £122k profit – Zoopla

Sellers of larger homes see bigger gains than flat owners with a £122k profit – Zoopla
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 16, 2025
Updated:
October 16, 2025
The average gain on the sale of a detached home is £122,500, a notable difference to the amount achieved on the sale of a flat, a property portal found.

Analysis from Zoopla found that when selling their home in the last 18 months, flat owners in England and Wales saw an average gain of just £27,000. 

Across the board, sellers in England and Wales sold their homes for 38% more than they paid, making a gain of £72,000. Further, the average time between buying and selling a home for transactions in the last 18 months was nine years. 

Meanwhile, semi-detached homes attracted an average profit of £80,000 when sold, a 44% increase, while terraced homes sold for 40% or £64,250 more. 

Zoopla said the difference in the gains made by detached homeowners and flat owners was a result of changing buyer preferences and affordability pressures. 

 

Sponsored

Five ways mortgage administrators can manage their work-life balance

Sponsored by Pepper Money

Property type

Average capital gain released during sale (£)

Average gains released during sale (%)

Average time in property (years)

Average sold price (£)

Flat

£27,000

15%

9

£220,000

Terraced

£64,250

40%

9

£236,000

Semi-detached

£80,000

44%

9

£273,500

Detached

£122,500

45%

9

£410,000

 

Smaller gains for longer-term tenants 

Zoopla’s research showed that people who stayed in their properties for longer – 15-20 years – made less of a gain than those who sold after a shorter 10-15-year period. 

It said this ‘tenure trap’ was the legacy of the global financial crash, which saw property prices outside of Southern England recover more slowly. 

For example, in Northern England, the gain made by homeowners selling up after 10-15 years was £132,000 on average, while those who sold after 15-20 years gained £136,250. 

By contrast, homeowners in London who sold after 10-15 years made a £175,000 gain, while those who sold after 15-20 years saw a significantly larger return of £235,000. 

The largest profit was made by homeowners in London who held on to their property for more than 20 years, with a gain of £361,500 on the original price paid. 

Zoopla said these homeowners bypassed the impact of the global financial crash and benefited from multiple periods of strong growth. 

Length of homeownership

London

Midlands

Northern England

Southern England

Wales

Fewer than 5 years

£40,000

£28,000

£27,955

£30,000

£32,500

5-10 years

£52,000

£61,500

£55,050

£65,000

£65,000

10-15 years

£175,000

£100,000

£75,000

£132,000

£85,005

15-20 years

£235,000

£85,000

£45,000

£136,250

£60,050

20-plus years

£361,500

£156,200

£121,000

£225,000

£130,050

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “British homeowners are sitting on sizable capital gains from years of historic[al] house price inflation, which varies widely by geography and property type. The scale of gains from historic[al] price inflation is unlikely to be repeated in future, with lower levels of annual price inflation in more recent years than in the past.  

“Estate agents currently have the highest stock of homes for sale in over seven years. This is boosting choice for buyers, meaning it is very important that sellers are realistic about how they set their asking price. Homes that attract limited interest and require a price reduction can take twice as long to sell.”   

Related
View All

News

Newcastle BS widens distribution of 98% LTV mortgage to whole market

Newcastle BS widens distribution of 98% LTV mortgage to whole market

News

British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2025: Brokers want lenders to make their product suggestions a reality

British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2025: Brokers want lenders to make their product suggestions a reality

News

Landbay brings out duo of premier deals; Keystone Property Finance cuts rates – round-up

Landbay brings out duo of premier deals; Keystone Property Finance cuts BTL rates – round-up

News

Stamp duty is in ‘need of reform’, Santander UK’s head of homes says

Stamp duty is in ‘need of reform’, Santander UK’s head of homes says

View All
Tags:
detached homes
home sellers
homeowners
sellers
Zoopla

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/