LendInvest cuts BTL rates and ups loan sizes for HMOs and MUFBs

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 17, 2025
Updated:
October 17, 2025
LendInvest Mortgages has reduced rates across some buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages.

All its two-year fixed rates have been lowered by 0.1% and now start from 3.14%, the lender’s lowest rate this year. 

LendInvest has also reduced its five-year fixed rate by 0.05% across standard properties, small houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) and holiday lets. 

For large HMOs with 7-15 rooms and MUFBs, LendInvest has cut pricing by 0.1% and increased the maximum loan size from £1m at 75% loan to value (LTV) to £1.5m. 

The rate cuts apply to new business, product transfer and bridge-to-let financing. 

Paula Mercer, sales director at LendInvest, said: “All of us at LendInvest are committed to supporting brokers and their property investor clients. The fact is that affordability is key for customers, and we will always provide options that enable landlords to take on and complete projects. 

“We always strive to ensure that our products make affordability just a bit easier, as well as making sure our process is as efficient as possible. We’re delighted to be able to reduce our BTL rates, including our two-year rate at its lowest this year.” 

