Smartr365 develops AI-powered case import feature

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 21, 2025
Updated:
October 21, 2025
Smartr365 has introduced AI Case Import to its mortgage and protection platform to speed up processes for advisers.

The feature is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and enables advisers to import existing client and case data onto the Smartr365 platform in minutes. 

It will learn from previous reports to predict field matches while it automatically resolves formatting and data inconsistencies. 

Smartr365 said this would eliminate manual setup and ensure accurate, structured data input as advisers upload, review and confirm information. 

Smartr365 said the feature worked differently to one-off widgets or third-party add-ons as it was built directly into the platform. The firm said this allowed for a unified, end-to-end workflow. 

This is part of Smartr365’s wider strategy to embed intelligence at every stage of the mortgage and protection process. 

It said that by connecting every stage of the mortgage journey and embedding AI into the process, brokers would save time, improve accuracy and deliver better client experiences. 

Damon Macklin, chief product officer at Smartr365, said: “Case Import is a perfect example of how we approach AI.

“It’s not about adding more tools – it’s about integrating intelligence into the heart of the workflow. With AI Case Import, brokers can get started faster, work more efficiently, and focus their time where it matters most – with their clients.” 

This week, the firm announced it had released an AI Compliance function for case checking.

