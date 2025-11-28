All you need to know about the Autumn Budget 2025

Other announcements include changes to the cash ISA, frozen income tax thresholds, increases to property taxes and more investment in planning.
We have put all the key updates and reactions in one place.
Autumn Budget 2025: ‘Mansion tax’ confirmed for homes worth £2m and upwards
Autumn Budget 2025: Cash ISA allowance cut to £12,000 for under-65s and Lifetime ISAs to be replaced
Autumn Budget 2025: Landlords hit by 2% property income tax increase
Autumn Budget 2025: Additional £48m invested in planning to speed up housebuilding
Autumn Budget 2025: Millions face ‘fiscal drag’ as Reeves freezes income tax thresholds
Autumn Budget 2025: ‘Middle Britain’ urged to consider estate planning as IHT freeze threatens wealth
Autumn Budget 2025: GDP forecasts downgraded from 2026, house price forecasts revealed