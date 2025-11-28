Create Account
News

All you need to know about the Autumn Budget 2025

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
November 28, 2025
Updated:
November 28, 2025
The much-anticipated Autumn Budget took place earlier this year, with the introduction of a mansion tax being one key measure.

Other announcements include changes to the cash ISA, frozen income tax thresholds, increases to property taxes and more investment in planning.

We have put all the key updates and reactions in one place.

Want to have your say on the Autumn Budget? Email us at editorial@ae3media.co.uk

 

‘Mansion tax’ may lead to disputes and could ‘reshape’ housing market – reaction

The future is here: API-powered full mortgage applications are live with Halifax Intermediaries

Autumn Budget 2025: ‘Mansion tax’ confirmed for homes worth £2m and upwards

Autumn Budget 2025: Cash ISA allowance cut to £12,000 for under-65s and Lifetime ISAs to be replaced

Autumn Budget 2025: Landlords hit by 2% property income tax increase

Autumn Budget 2025: Additional £48m invested in planning to speed up housebuilding

Autumn Budget 2025: Millions face ‘fiscal drag’ as Reeves freezes income tax thresholds

Autumn Budget 2025: ‘Middle Britain’ urged to consider estate planning as IHT freeze threatens wealth

Autumn Budget 2025: GDP forecasts downgraded from 2026, house price forecasts revealed

Tags:
Autumn Budget
Autumn Budget 2025
GDP
house price
Income tax
Inheritance Tax
landlord
Mansion Tax
property income tax
wealth

