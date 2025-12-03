New Homes Mortgage Services buys Barron Financial Solutions

New Homes Mortgage Services has acquired Barron Financial Solutions as part of “strategic growth ambitions”.

The move will allow the firms to grow their presence in the UK mortgage and protection market and enhance operational efficiency.

Barron Financial Services will operate as a trading style of New Homes Mortgages Services, under the new name Barron Mortgage and Protection Solutions. All regulatory permissions will be under the New Homes Mortgages entity.

The integration will bring together Barron’s longstanding expertise in the North West with New Homes’ established infrastructure and market reach.

The combined team will create a “broader, more capable advisory network, delivering complementary skills and enhanced support to clients, introducers, and developers”.

Both firms will continue to operate in the Sesame network.

Stewart Bartle, founding partner and managing director of New Homes Mortgage Services, said: “Barron Financial Solutions has built a strong reputation for personal and reliable mortgage advice. Bringing the business into New Homes supports our strategic growth, increases efficiency, and expands our market share.

“This is our first acquisition, and a second is already planned for early 2026. Our growth strategy focuses on partnering with firms that align closely with our values and culture.”

David Barron, founder of Barron Financial Solutions, added: “This marks an exciting new chapter for our firm. For our team, our customers, and the community we’ve served for so many years, it’s about growth and opportunity.

“By joining forces with New Homes, we’re not just expanding, we’re enhancing what we can offer. New Homes’ scale and infrastructure open doors to a wider range of services and resources, while their forward-thinking approach to technology gives us the tools to stay ahead in a rapidly changing market.

“At the same time, our roots remain firmly in Southport. We’re proud of the reputation we’ve built for personal, reliable advice, and that commitment isn’t going anywhere. This partnership allows us to keep that local focus while giving our clients the benefits of innovation and flexibility. It’s the next step on our journey, and we couldn’t be more excited about what it means for the people we serve.”