Coventry BS and TSB cut mortgage rates – round-up

Coventry Building Society has made rate cuts to its residential mortgages for new and existing borrowers.

The mutual has lowered rates by as much as 0.15%, including its two-year fix at 90% loan to value (LTV) with no fee for first-time buyers, which now has a rate of 4.53%.

Its five-year fix at 95% LTV with a £999 fee for house purchase has a rate of 4.77%.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “We’re pleased to be reducing residential rates, with some of the biggest cuts for higher loan-to-value borrowers – where every bit of support can make a real difference.

“Our product transfer rates are aligned with our cheapest new business rates too, so brokers can offer existing clients the same great value as anyone coming to us for the first time. It’s a great time for brokers to engage with clients and guide them to their next deal.”

Last month, the mutual lowered rates on residential and buy-to-let (BTL) deals.

TSB lowers mortgage rates

TSB has announced lower mortgage rates, effective from 5 December.

Across its residential range, the bank has cut two-year fixed rates for house purchase at 85-90% LTV by 0.05% and two-year fixed fee-free remortgage rates up to 75% LTV by 0.1%.

Its two-year fixed remortgage rates at 75-90% LTV have been cut by as much as 0.2% and three- and five-year fixed remortgage rates at 75-85% LTV have been reduced by up to 0.15%.

Elsewhere, its two-year fixed shared ownership purchase rates at 85-90% LTV have been cut by 0.05%.

Across its product transfer range, TSB has made reductions of 0.05% to its two-year fixes at 80-85% LTV with a £995 fee, fee-free two-year fixes at 85-90% LTV and five-year fixes at 75-85% LTV with a £995 fee.