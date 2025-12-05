Mortgage 1st welcomes record cohort of 10 advisers

Broker firm Mortgage 1st is bringing on a record cohort of 10 new mortgage and protection advisers.

The advisers will start their induction on 9 December, and the move is part of plans to accelerate its expansion across the UK.

The new advisers come from a wide range of professional backgrounds, which include mainstream banking, employed advisory positions and self-employed roles, and they are widely geographically spread across the UK.

The firm said it was planning additional recruitment and acquisition drives in the next year and would continue to scale its adviser network and widen its national reach.

To that end, there are six advisers lined up for an induction to the company in January.

The move comes after Mortgage 1st secured significant investment earlier this year. The firm said at the time that it would be used to triple its headcount, diversify into specialist areas, embrace technology, pursue M&A and offer exit solutions to business owners.

Jon Stones, managing director at Mortgage 1st, said: “Onboarding 10 advisers at once is a major milestone and a clear indicator of the trajectory we’re on. The diversity of experience within this group aligns perfectly with our strategy of building a high-calibre, nationwide adviser network. Backed by our recent investment, we’re pushing forward with real momentum as we work towards becoming one of the biggest brokerages in the UK.”

Dave Corbett, head of recruitment at Mortgage 1st, added: “The strength of this intake demonstrates the growing appeal of Mortgage 1st’s proposition in the market. Advisers are joining us from banks, from self-employed roles, and from established employed positions – each bringing different strengths but all attracted by the development, support and growth opportunities we offer. It’s an exciting time for the business and for this new group of advisers coming on board.”