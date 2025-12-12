TSB cuts PT and additional borrowing rates; CHL adds high-LTV options – round-up

TSB has reduced its product transfer and additional borrowing mortgage rates by 0.05%.

This includes selected two- and five-year fixes up to 90% LTV and buy-to-let (BTL) product transfers, fixed for two or five years, up to 75% loan to value (LTV).

Across its additional borrowing rates, residential two-, three- and five-year fixed rates have been lowered, along with two- and five-year fixed BTL options.

The changes are effective from 12 December.

CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries adds high LTVs

CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries has released limited-edition product options at 75% and 80% LTV.

The lender has expanded its recently launched 80% LTV options, with two- and five-year fixes for single dwellings and house in multiple occupation (HMO) properties. Rates start at 3.55% for two-year fixed rates and 4.84% for five-year fixes, with options of 2% or 5% fees.

CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries has added five-year fixes to its 75% LTV offering, for single dwelling and HMO properties.

These have a choice of 2%, 3.5% and 5% fees, in addition to the existing 75% LTV range, which includes a limited-edition 7% fee option at 4.34%.

Darrell Walker, group sales director for CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries and ModaMortgages, said: “These new additions to our range of products reinforce our upper LTV proposition and reflect our commitment to giving landlords genuine flexibility and choice.

“By expanding our 75% and 80% LTV fixed rate ranges, investors can select the structure that best suits their strategy – whether that’s minimising upfront costs or securing a competitive fixed rate.”