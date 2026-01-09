Create Account
News

Leek BS lowers mortgage rates

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
January 9, 2026
Updated:
January 9, 2026
Leek Building Society has made a series of rate cuts across most of its mortgage range, effective from 12 January.

The changes apply across its residential, shared ownership, limited company buy-to-let (BTL) and its Own New products. 

Its shared ownership mortgage rates at 95% loan to value (LTV) have been cut by 0.05%, with two-year fixes now starting at 4.61% and five-year fixes from 4.63%. This includes products with up to £400 cashback. 

Leek Building Society has also reduced limited company BTL rates at 75% LTV by as much as 0.1%, with two-year fixes from 4.8% and five-year fixes from 4.87%. The range offers fee-free and cashback options. 

Reductions of as much as 0.1% have been made to high-LTV rates for standard residential borrowers, with two-year fixes starting at 4.79% and five-year fixes at 4.56% at 95% LTV.

The mutual has also lowered Own New product rates at 95% LTV by up to 0.11%, with two-year fixed rates from 2.46% and five-year fixes from 3.65%. Both allow 5% new-build incentives.

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year's run-of-the-mill market

Sponsored by Aldermore

In November, the firm added two products at 90% LTV for shared ownership borrowing.

Leek Building Society
mortgage rate cuts