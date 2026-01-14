Nationwide lowers FTB and home mover rates

Nationwide will cut first-time buyer and home mover fixed rates by up to 0.2%, with pricing starting from 3.5%.

The changes will come into force on 15 January.

For existing and new customers moving home, decreases of up to 0.20% across two, three and five-year fixed rate products up to 95% loan to value (LTV) will be applied.

This includes the lender’s two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee falling by 0.08% to 3.5%, while its three-year fixed rate at the same LTV with a £999 fee will go down by 0.13% to 3.62%.

Nationwide’s three-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with no fee will be priced at 4.43, a fall of 0.2%, and its two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with no fee will come to 3.9%, a decrease of 0.11%.

On the first-time buyer side, reductions of up to 0.17% across two, three and five-year fixed rate products up to 95% LTV will be made.

Examples include its two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee, which has gone down by 0.17% to 3.75%, while its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee will reduce by up to 0.16% to 3.67%.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with a £999 fee will be priced at 4.22%, a fall of by 0.07%.

First-time buyers also receive £500 cashback when they complete their mortgage with Nationwide, and will also be eligible for up to £500 cashback if they buy an energy efficient property and use the lender’s Green Reward.

Carlo Pileggi, Nationwide’s head of mortgage products, said: “Our first set of rate cuts this year will particularly support first-time buyers onto the property ladder as well as those looking to move to their next home. Rates starting at 3.5% for new and existing home movers will come as great news to those looking to move home in 2026.”