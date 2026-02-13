L&G’s Retail Protection simplifies life and critical illness policy documents

Legal & General's (L&G's) Retail Protection business has simplified its life and critical illness policy documents to make it easier for customers to understand and aid advisers in explaining details more effectively.

The firm said these changes will help “guide clients confidently throughout their protection journey” and will be applied to life and critical illness deals, which includes relevant life plans, business protection, family and personal income plans, and rental protection plans

L&G Retail Protection customers will receive a new and improved policy schedule and terms and conditions in their welcome pack.

This will offer a clearer overview of key policy details and make it simpler for advisers to review and discuss cover options with clients.

The policy schedule provides an easy-to-understand summary of cover in a single place, outlining who is protected, the cover amount, premiums, significant dates and benefits or exclusions.

The terms and conditions document will have an introduction page that explain the policy’s benefits, contents page, guides on cover options and product combinations with signposting.

Sponsored The new-build energy advantage Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Pippa Keefe, commercial director for retail protection at L&G, said: “We have simplified our policy documents to make it easier for life and critical illness customers to understand their cover, and to help advisers clearly explain key policy details to clients, better supporting them on their protection journey. These improvements reflect our ongoing commitment to listening to and actioning adviser and customer feedback.”