Melton BS expands distribution of 100% LTV mortgage

Melton Building Society has broadened the distribution of its 100% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage, making it available nationwide.

The mortgage is powered by Gable Sure and was originally exclusively available through L&G Mortgage Club and selected properties in the East Midlands.

The 100% LTV is now eligible against selected properties through Melton Building Society’s entire broker panel.

The product is a five-year fix with a rate of 5.99%, a £199 application fee and £199 cashback on completion.

William Bell, mortgage product manager at Melton Building Society, said: “It became clear in the early days of our launch that demand for this product went way beyond our heartland, with enquiries coming in from brokers and borrowers the length and breadth of the country.

“Expanding our 100% LTV mortgage proposition is a natural next step following the success of our initial launch. By broadening distribution and extending coverage across the UK, more first-time buyers can take their first steps towards homeownership and more intermediaries will have a valuable solution in their toolkit.”