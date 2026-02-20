Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Melton BS expands distribution of 100% LTV mortgage

Melton BS expands distribution of 100% LTV mortgage
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
February 20, 2026
Updated:
February 20, 2026
Melton Building Society has broadened the distribution of its 100% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage, making it available nationwide.

The mortgage is powered by Gable Sure and was originally exclusively available through L&G Mortgage Club and selected properties in the East Midlands. 

The 100% LTV is now eligible against selected properties through Melton Building Society’s entire broker panel. 

The product is a five-year fix with a rate of 5.99%, a £199 application fee and £199 cashback on completion. 

William Bell, mortgage product manager at Melton Building Society, said: “It became clear in the early days of our launch that demand for this product went way beyond our heartland, with enquiries coming in from brokers and borrowers the length and breadth of the country. 

“Expanding our 100% LTV mortgage proposition is a natural next step following the success of our initial launch. By broadening distribution and extending coverage across the UK, more first-time buyers can take their first steps towards homeownership and more intermediaries will have a valuable solution in their toolkit.” 

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 7 – Opening doors in a tougher first-time buyer market

Sponsored by Aldermore

Related
View All

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/02/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/02/2026

Bridging

Santander exec Labiano selected as CEO of OSB Group

Santander exec Labiano selected as CEO of OSB Group

News

More than 300 mortgage advice firms joined FCA register in H2 2025

More than 300 mortgage advice firms joined FCA register in H2 2025

News

Mortgage Magic introduces integrated remote KYC feature

Mortgage Magic introduces integrated remote KYC feature

View All
Tags:
100% LTV
melton building society

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/