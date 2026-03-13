Govt announces £100m investment to speed up planning approvals

The government has announced an investment of £100m over three years to speed up planning decisions while maintaining environmental standards.

New guidelines have been issued in Strategic Policy Statements to help environmental regulators Natural England and the Environment Agency prioritise outcomes over processes.

Further, the £100m investment will fund specialist staff and modern digital systems, enabling regulators to help developers to complete environmental assessments faster and more accurately.

An Infrastructure Unit will be set up to keep larger projects on track and tackle planning problems as soon as they emerge. More complex issues will be passed to the Defra Infrastructure Board for scrutiny.

The government will also introduce a Development Industry Council, so developers and the government can discuss solutions to planning challenges.

Further, a Lead Environmental Regulator for East West Rail has been appointed so that East West Rail can focus on its rail project for communities in Oxford, Cambridge, Milton Keynes, Bedford and beyond without overlapping environmental bodies.

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East West Rail is expected to unlock £6.7bn in economic growth, support the delivery of 100,000 new homes and provide more frequent trains between Oxford and Cambridge.

Emma Reynolds, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said: “Our regulators do vital work protecting the environment we all depend on. These Strategic Policy Statements give them a clear mandate to deliver on our twin missions – economic growth and nature recovery.

“Having one Lead Environmental Regulator in charge speeds up approvals and helps projects like East West Rail to progress at pace, without compromising our ironclad commitment to the environment. This is a win-win situation for jobs, prosperity and nature.”

Reynolds added: “Today marks a decisive shift in our drive to make regulation work for the people of Britain, as we build more homes, restore nature and strengthen our communities in a decade of national renewal.”

Philip Duffy, chief executive of the Environment Agency, said: “These measures will accelerate the Environment Agency’s ongoing shift from process-driven to outcomes-focused regulation, helping to unblock development while protecting the environment we all rely on.

“We will play a key role as Lead Environment Regulator for East West Rail, bringing developers and regulators together to prevent environmental damage and streamline approvals.”