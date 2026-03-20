L&G Mortgage Club Awards 2026 finalists announced

Legal & General (L&G) Mortgage Club has announced the finalists of the 2026 awards.

The L&G Mortgage Club Awards will take place on 5 June at The Guildhall in London.

Mortgage sector professionals will be recognised across 20 award categories for brokers and lenders.

There are also two submissions-based categories – The Rising Star in the Industry Award, open to brokers only, and The Diversity & Inclusion Champion Award, open to brokers and lenders.

Watch the video below of Clare Beardmore (pictured), director of Mortgage Club, announcing the finalists.

Good luck to all the finalists and well done for making the shortlist.

Sponsored The new-build energy advantage Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

BROKER CATEGORIES

Best Broker Firm for New Build

Sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

• L&C Mortgages

• MAB New Homes

• Meridian Mortgages

Best Broker Firm for Complex Lending (including Buy-to-Let)

Sponsored by OSB Group

• Commercial Trust

• Jubilee Finance

• SPF Private Clients

Best Broker for Customer Service

• Charles Cameron & Associates

• Commercial Trust

• Zing Mortgages

Best Broker Firm for Innovation in Advice

Sponsored by Nottingham Building Society

• L&C Mortgages

• Mortgage 1st

• Mortgage Advice Bureau

Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (20 advisers and under)

Sponsored by Saffron for Intermediaries

• Brooks Mortgages

• Jubilee Finance

• Zing Mortgages

Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (21-75 advisers)

• Alexander Hall Associates

• Commercial Trust

• Mortgage 1st

• SPF Private Clients

Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (76+ advisers)

Sponsored by NatWest

• Charles Cameron & Associates

• L&C Mortgages

• Mortgage Advice Bureau

Rising Star in the industry award – to be announced on the day

Best Strategic Partner – to be announced on the day

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Online submissions are open until 10 April. For more information, visit the L&G website: https://www.legalandgeneral.com/adviser/mortgage-club/events/awards/

LENDER CATEGORIES

Best Lender for Later Life Lending

• Hodge

• LiveMore

• Suffolk Building Society

Best Lender for New Build

• Barclays

• Halifax Intermediaries

• Nationwide for Intermediaries

Best Lender for Specialist and Complex Lending

• Kensington Mortgages

• OSB Group

• Pepper Money

Best Lender for Buy-to-Let Lending

• BM Solutions

• Coventry for Intermediaries

• The Mortgage Works

Business Development Manager of the Year

Sponsored by Finance Planning Network

• Paula Dillin, Santander for Intermediaries

• Steve Smith, HSBC UK

• Aidan Walker, Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Best Smaller Lender

• Leek Building Society

• Saffron for Intermediaries

• Vida Homeloans

Best Medium Lender

• Clydesdale Bank

• Fleet Mortgages

• Principality Intermediaries

Best Larger Lender

Sponsored by L&C Mortgages

• Halifax Intermediaries

• HSBC UK

• Nationwide for Intermediaries

Lender Intermediary Champion

• HSBC UK

• Nationwide for Intermediaries

• Santander for Intermediaries

Best Lender for Partnership with Mortgage Club – to be announced on the day

Diversity & Inclusion Champion award – to be announced on the day

Online submissions are open until 10 April. For more information, visit the L&G website: https://www.legalandgeneral.com/adviser/mortgage-club/events/awards/