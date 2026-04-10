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Vida cuts rates and widens range

Vida cuts rates and widens range
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
April 10, 2026
Updated:
April 10, 2026
Vida has refreshed its products with the addition of mortgages and rate reductions of up to 0.72%.

The lender has added fee-saver and cashback options to its range and introduced an 85% loan-to-value (LTV) tier for residential lending. 

This includes its two-year fixed fee-saver products, priced at 6.42% at 75% LTV with £500 cashback, 7.92% at 90% LTV with £1,250 cashback and 7.78% at 95% LTV, also with £1,250 cashback. 

Ross Williams, head of mortgage product management at Vida, said: “This refresh is about giving brokers more choice where it really matters, while keeping our proposition simple and easy to navigate.

“By expanding the range, adding new Fee Saver and Cashback options and cutting rates across the board, we’re making it easier for brokers to support a wider range of clients with confidence.” 

Last month, the firm reported that it completed £962m in new mortgage lending in 2025.

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