You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Complex BTL business to rise next year ‒ Paragon

by:
  • 19/12/2019
  • 0
Complex BTL business to rise next year ‒ Paragon
Paragon has predicted the increase in portfolio and complex buy-to-let business seen over the last couple of years will continue in 2020.

The lender noted research from BVA BDRC for the third quarter of this year, which found that the number of landlords expecting to purchase a property within a limited company structure has almost doubled in the last two years.

Paragon highlighted its own research which found that large scale landlords were three times more likely to consider buying than smaller scale landlords, and it predicted that brokers will refocus on buy-to-let purchases, given the rise in longer-term fixes since 2015 has reduced the opportunities to place remortgage business.

Moray Hulme (pictured), director of mortgage sales at Paragon, argued that landlords have had to be more “strategic” in recent years, which has led to a rise in portfolio and complex business. This has led to specialist lenders developing more tailored products for these borrowers, with mainstream lenders focusing their efforts on small-scale landlords.

He continued: “We also expect to see more tenant-friendly regulation in 2020, as the private rented sector continues to support a housing crisis caused by multiple factors, including population growth, limited investment in social housing, and tighter mortgage affordability. 

“All of this increased complexity and growing professionalism is good news for Paragon, as we head into the new year as one of the few specialist lenders with the capability to support complex buy-to-let mortgage requirements.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • RT @OTJournalist: Tony Salentino of @completefs1993 has been a major character of the packager and specialist mortgage market for two decad…
Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Bradley Moore
Brightstar makes changes to senior manager roles

Brightstar Financial has made changes within its senior management to strengthen the support it gives partners and brokers.

Close