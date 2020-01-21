Octopus Real Estate lends £57m in December

The development team led by Gavin Eustace set the record in a month which it said is usually “challenging”. It attributed the performance to its pipeline and relationships within the sector.

Recent deals have included residential development and PBSA projects across the country including London, Glasgow and Birmingham, as well as smaller regional deals.

Gavin Eustace, head of residential development at Octopus Real Estate, said: “The big cities remain an attractive investment opportunity for developments in the right location and demand is still high.

He added: “Our focus will continue to be on ensuring a strong pipeline and to lend where there is appetite from developers to build good residential properties.”

The last 12 months have seen Octopus Real Estate set new lending records following the completion of deals worth £127m in October 2019.