Complex Buy To Let

YBS adds five-year limited company buy-to-let deal

  • 30/01/2020
YBS Commercial Mortgages has expanded its buy-to-let range to include a limited company five-year fix.

 

The deal is fixed at 3.25 per cent for loans at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) and 3.45 per cent at 75 per cent LTV.

Alternatively, a base rate tracker can be applied with a set margin committed up to 25 years.

Up to £5m is available up to the maximum LTV of 75 per cent.

Mike Davies, head of business development at YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “We are responding to customer demand with the introduction of this five-year fixed rate limited company buy-to-let product.

“These products are currently the most commonly sold in the market, estimated to account for over 60 per cent of lending volumes.

“Last year the buy-to-let market was expected to be worth £35bn, with limited company buy-to-let lending accounting for £3.5bn to £4bn of that total. The ratio of limited company to personal buy-to-let lending is expected to increase further in 2020.”

He added that the lender will be building a range of niche buy-to-let products to suit the needs of sector specific borrowers.

 

