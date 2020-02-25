Specialist distributors team up with Castle Trust and Foundation Home Loans

Castle Trust has joined specialist distributor First 4 Bridging’s panel.

Castle Trust offers short-term finance, second-charge loans, complex buy-to-let products and development finance.

The distributor said it has ‘rapid growth plans’ in place for 2020 which have been kicked off with its expansion into the North of England with the appointment of Simon Bancroft.

Meanwhile, Foundation Home Loans has partnered with packager firm, The Mortgage Trading Company.

The Mortgage Trading Company will have access to Foundation’s range of buy-to-let mortgage products including solutions for portfolio and limited company applicants.

Based in Leeds, The Mortgage Trading Company works with lenders in order to provide solutions for advisers’ more complex mortgage enquiries.

The Mortgage Trading Company also packages residential, second-charge, commercial and bridging finance deals.

Earlier this month, Foundation cut rates by up to 20 basis points on its individual and limited company fixed-rate product range for both single tenancy properties, as well as large HMOs and short-term lets.