You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Tipton & Coseley BS considers extending expat mortgage offering

by:
  • 27/02/2020
  • 0
Tipton & Coseley BS considers extending expat mortgage offering
Tipton and Coseley Building Society is considering expanding its expat mortgage offering to include residential properties and foreign income loans.

 

Cammy Amaira, director of sales and marketing at The Tipton and Coseley Building Society, told Specialist Lending Solutions that the mutual was at the early stages of its process.

“These are the two options and its logical to look at this as the next step,” he said.

“I’m building the case to take to the board, looking at the size of the market and who is in it and doing all the ground research.

“We’ll present it in the next couple of months and hopefully have a decision then,” he added.

 

Longer fixed terms coming

Amaira also noted that he would not be surprised if lenders continued stretching the length of fixed rate deals that were available, although that was not something Tipton was able to do yet.

“We’ve seen five-years become seven and then ten, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we get to 15 or 20 years at some point in the near future,” he said.

But he added that if long term fixes become more common lenders and brokers would need to look at different structures for procuration fees.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
NAEA toolkit aims to speed-up sales and eliminate fall throughs

A sales protocol toolkit which could help speed up house sale transaction times and reduce the likelihood of fall-throughs has...

Close