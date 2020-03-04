The British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 Finalists

The shortlists for this year’s British Specialist Lending Awards have been revealed after a record number of votes were cast to recognise the best of the industry.

In total 4,227 nominations were received from across the industry for the awards which will take place at London’s Hilton Bankside as part of a glittering gala event on 13 May.

All those shortlisted will now go through the judging process to narrow down the final winners with interviews taking place in on 2 April.

The judges will use their market knowledge, details from the submitted testimonials and the strength of the interview to determine the winners.

The shortlists for the 21 awards are:

Broker

Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Precise Mortgages

Kimberley Gates, Sirius Property Finance

Sy Nathan, Dynamo

Luke Worrell, Mortgages for Business

Complex Buy-to-Let

Glenn Franklin-Jones, Mortgages for Business

Abbie Gaul, impact specialist finance

Huy Le, Dynamo

Commercial Finance sponsored by OneSavings Bank

Julian Ingall, Coreco Commercial Finance

Paul Keddy, Mortgages for Business

Kim McGinley, Vibe Finance

Second Charge sponsored by Together

Kieran Jenner, Positive Lending

Rachael Peach, Dynamo

Stewart Simpson, Brightstar Financial

Bridging and Short-Term Finance

Phil Mabb, BridgeDevelopment Property Finance

Stephen Watts, Brightstar Financial

Nick Webb, Positive Lending

Complex Credit sponsored by Vida Homeloans

Gina Blagden, Brightstar Financial

Michelle Leyland, Adverse Money

Jodi Spreadbury, The Mortgage Broker

Other

Administrator

Fran Bradshaw, The Buy to Let Broker

Shelley Knight, Brightstar Financial

Sam Telford, Brilliant Solutions

Development & Innovation Advocate sponsored by Landbay

Neil Jannels, OMS

Pete Mugleston, Online Mortgage Advisor

Ying Tan, Dynamo

Lender

Rising Star – Product Provider

Chris Barwick, Fleet Mortgages

Mia House, HTB

Charlie Stack, The Mortgage Lender

Underwriter

James Cooper-Smith, Landbay

Michael Holden, The Mortgage Lender

Anthony Lomax, Aldermore

Business Development

Stewart Green, Vida Homeloans

Stuart Kay, Fleet Mortgages

Simon Wilson, Bluestone Mortgages

Head of Sales sponsored by 3mc

Paul Brett, Landbay

Steve Cox, Fleet Mortgages

Jamie Pritchard, Precise Mortgages

Head of National Accounts

Liza Campion, Precise Mortgages

Joela Jenvey, Landbay

Frances Taylor, Kensington

Business Leader

Specialist Distribution

Cat Armstrong, Dynamo for Intermediaries

Stephanie Charman, Sesame Bankhall Group

Michael Craig, Brilliant Solutions

Surveyor

Joe Arnold, Arnold & Baldwin

Chris Bramham, Metropolis Surveying Services

David Ellison, Pinnacle Surveyors

Conveyancer

David Gilman, Blacks Connect

Peter Joseph, The Moving Hub

Kevin Tunnicliffe, Sortrefer

Bridging Lender

Gavin Diamond, United Trust Bank

Richard Lawton, Precise Mortgages

Scott Marshall, Roma Finance

Commercial Finance Lender

Marc Goldberg, Together

Caroline Luxmore, Aldermore

Mark Parrett, InterBay Commercial

Complex Buy-to-Let Lender

John Goodall, Landbay

Adrian Moloney, OneSavings Bank

Bob Young, Fleet Mortgages

Second Charge Lender sponsored by Metropolis Surveying Services

James Briggs, Precise Mortgages

Craig Collins, Optimum Credit

Buster Tolfree, United Trust Bank

Complex Credit Lender sponsored by OMS

Paul Adams, Pepper Money

Steve Seal, Bluestone Mortgages

Louisa Sedgwick, Vida Homeloans