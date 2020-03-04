The British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 Finalists

In total 4,227 nominations were received from across the industry for the awards which will take place at London’s Hilton Bankside as part of a glittering gala event on 13 May.
All those shortlisted will now go through the judging process to narrow down the final winners with interviews taking place in on 2 April.
The judges will use their market knowledge, details from the submitted testimonials and the strength of the interview to determine the winners.
The shortlists for the 21 awards are:
Broker
Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Precise Mortgages
Kimberley Gates, Sirius Property Finance
Sy Nathan, Dynamo
Luke Worrell, Mortgages for Business
Complex Buy-to-Let
Glenn Franklin-Jones, Mortgages for Business
Abbie Gaul, impact specialist finance
Huy Le, Dynamo
Commercial Finance sponsored by OneSavings Bank
Julian Ingall, Coreco Commercial Finance
Paul Keddy, Mortgages for Business
Kim McGinley, Vibe Finance
Second Charge sponsored by Together
Kieran Jenner, Positive Lending
Rachael Peach, Dynamo
Stewart Simpson, Brightstar Financial
Bridging and Short-Term Finance
Phil Mabb, BridgeDevelopment Property Finance
Stephen Watts, Brightstar Financial
Nick Webb, Positive Lending
Complex Credit sponsored by Vida Homeloans
Gina Blagden, Brightstar Financial
Michelle Leyland, Adverse Money
Jodi Spreadbury, The Mortgage Broker
Other
Administrator
Fran Bradshaw, The Buy to Let Broker
Shelley Knight, Brightstar Financial
Sam Telford, Brilliant Solutions
Development & Innovation Advocate sponsored by Landbay
Neil Jannels, OMS
Pete Mugleston, Online Mortgage Advisor
Ying Tan, Dynamo
Lender
Rising Star – Product Provider
Chris Barwick, Fleet Mortgages
Mia House, HTB
Charlie Stack, The Mortgage Lender
Underwriter
James Cooper-Smith, Landbay
Michael Holden, The Mortgage Lender
Anthony Lomax, Aldermore
Business Development
Stewart Green, Vida Homeloans
Stuart Kay, Fleet Mortgages
Simon Wilson, Bluestone Mortgages
Head of Sales sponsored by 3mc
Paul Brett, Landbay
Steve Cox, Fleet Mortgages
Jamie Pritchard, Precise Mortgages
Head of National Accounts
Liza Campion, Precise Mortgages
Joela Jenvey, Landbay
Frances Taylor, Kensington
Business Leader
Specialist Distribution
Cat Armstrong, Dynamo for Intermediaries
Stephanie Charman, Sesame Bankhall Group
Michael Craig, Brilliant Solutions
Surveyor
Joe Arnold, Arnold & Baldwin
Chris Bramham, Metropolis Surveying Services
David Ellison, Pinnacle Surveyors
Conveyancer
David Gilman, Blacks Connect
Peter Joseph, The Moving Hub
Kevin Tunnicliffe, Sortrefer
Bridging Lender
Gavin Diamond, United Trust Bank
Richard Lawton, Precise Mortgages
Scott Marshall, Roma Finance
Commercial Finance Lender
Marc Goldberg, Together
Caroline Luxmore, Aldermore
Mark Parrett, InterBay Commercial
Complex Buy-to-Let Lender
John Goodall, Landbay
Adrian Moloney, OneSavings Bank
Bob Young, Fleet Mortgages
Second Charge Lender sponsored by Metropolis Surveying Services
James Briggs, Precise Mortgages
Craig Collins, Optimum Credit
Buster Tolfree, United Trust Bank
Complex Credit Lender sponsored by OMS
Paul Adams, Pepper Money
Steve Seal, Bluestone Mortgages
Louisa Sedgwick, Vida Homeloans