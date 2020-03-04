You are here: Home - Specialist Lending -

Specialist Lending

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 Finalists

  • 04/03/2020
The shortlists for this year’s British Specialist Lending Awards have been revealed after a record number of votes were cast to recognise the best of the industry.

 

In total 4,227 nominations were received from across the industry for the awards which will take place at London’s Hilton Bankside as part of a glittering gala event on 13 May.

All those shortlisted will now go through the judging process to narrow down the final winners with interviews taking place in on 2 April.

The judges will use their market knowledge, details from the submitted testimonials and the strength of the interview to determine the winners.

The shortlists for the 21 awards are:

 

Broker

Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Precise Mortgages

Kimberley Gates, Sirius Property Finance
Sy Nathan, Dynamo
Luke Worrell, Mortgages for Business

 

Complex Buy-to-Let

Glenn Franklin-Jones, Mortgages for Business
Abbie Gaul, impact specialist finance
Huy Le, Dynamo

 

Commercial Finance sponsored by OneSavings Bank

Julian Ingall, Coreco Commercial Finance
Paul Keddy, Mortgages for Business
Kim McGinley, Vibe Finance

 

Second Charge sponsored by Together

Kieran Jenner, Positive Lending
Rachael Peach, Dynamo
Stewart Simpson, Brightstar Financial

 

Bridging and Short-Term Finance

Phil Mabb, BridgeDevelopment Property Finance
Stephen Watts, Brightstar Financial
Nick Webb, Positive Lending

 

Complex Credit sponsored by Vida Homeloans

Gina Blagden, Brightstar Financial
Michelle Leyland, Adverse Money
Jodi Spreadbury, The Mortgage Broker

 

Other

Administrator

Fran Bradshaw, The Buy to Let Broker
Shelley Knight, Brightstar Financial
Sam Telford, Brilliant Solutions

 

Development & Innovation Advocate sponsored by Landbay

Neil Jannels, OMS
Pete Mugleston, Online Mortgage Advisor
Ying Tan, Dynamo

 

Lender

Rising Star – Product Provider

Chris Barwick, Fleet Mortgages
Mia House, HTB
Charlie Stack, The Mortgage Lender

 

Underwriter

James Cooper-Smith, Landbay
Michael Holden, The Mortgage Lender
Anthony Lomax, Aldermore

 

Business Development

Stewart Green, Vida Homeloans
Stuart Kay, Fleet Mortgages
Simon Wilson, Bluestone Mortgages

 

Head of Sales sponsored by 3mc

Paul Brett, Landbay
Steve Cox, Fleet Mortgages
Jamie Pritchard, Precise Mortgages

 

Head of National Accounts

Liza Campion, Precise Mortgages
Joela Jenvey, Landbay
Frances Taylor, Kensington

 

Business Leader

Specialist Distribution

Cat Armstrong, Dynamo for Intermediaries
Stephanie Charman, Sesame Bankhall Group
Michael Craig, Brilliant Solutions

 

Surveyor

Joe Arnold, Arnold & Baldwin
Chris Bramham, Metropolis Surveying Services
David Ellison, Pinnacle Surveyors

 

Conveyancer

David Gilman, Blacks Connect
Peter Joseph, The Moving Hub
Kevin Tunnicliffe, Sortrefer

 

Bridging Lender

Gavin Diamond, United Trust Bank
Richard Lawton, Precise Mortgages
Scott Marshall, Roma Finance

 

Commercial Finance Lender

Marc Goldberg, Together
Caroline Luxmore, Aldermore
Mark Parrett, InterBay Commercial

 

Complex Buy-to-Let Lender

John Goodall, Landbay
Adrian Moloney, OneSavings Bank
Bob Young, Fleet Mortgages

 

Second Charge Lender sponsored by Metropolis Surveying Services

James Briggs, Precise Mortgages
Craig Collins, Optimum Credit
Buster Tolfree, United Trust Bank

 

Complex Credit Lender sponsored by OMS

Paul Adams, Pepper Money
Steve Seal, Bluestone Mortgages
Louisa Sedgwick, Vida Homeloans

 

 

