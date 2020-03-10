LendInvest appoints former CBRE director as fund manager

LendInvest has appointed former CBRE director Anurag Sharma as fund manager for the property finance platform.

Sharma (pictured) was a senior director and head of loan advisory at property agent CBRE and had worked with LendInvest as an adviser for several years.

During his time at CBRE, Anurag ran one of the largest loan valuation practices in Europe, the lender said.

As head of the debt valuation and underwriting team, he built up experience of pricing debt portfolios. Anurag also carried out a number of debt sale transactions across Europe to private equity and institutional buyers.

Anurag brings over 14 years’ financial services experience to the team, with 12 of those spent specialising in debt finance. Before joining CBRE in 2016, Anurag held structured finance positions at Barclays, Deloitte, and PwC.

At LendInvest, Anurag is responsible for managing the multiple portfolios of assets for investors, including LendInvest’s flagship fund, the Real Estate Opportunity Fund.

Anurag will also sit on LendInvest’s credit committee involved in the assessment of credit risk and deal viability across all loan types, with a particular emphasis on large and complex bridging loans.

Ian Thomas, co-founder and chief investment officer at LendInvest, said: “Anurag has a valuable understanding of how our business works and a deep knowledge of best practice loan valuation.

“He brings important expertise to both sides of our platform – from pricing debt portfolios for our investors, to contributing to credit decisioning with our credit risk and underwriting teams.”