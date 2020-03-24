You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging - Complex Buy To Let -

Bridging

Octane completes four loans in 24 hours

by:
  • 24/03/2020
  • 0
Octane completes four loans in 24 hours
Octane Capital completed four loans in one day as the lender insisted service standards would remain the same while its staff transitioned to remote working.

 

The loans which were completed included a £230,000 development exit facility on two properties in the South East and a £390,000 bridging loan to help a borrower purchase another property in London.  

It also completed a £660,000 buy-to-let loan to a foreign national purchasing a flat in Battersea, London and a £700,000 refurbishment loan comprising a £450,000 land loan and £250,000 towards development. 

The lender said it was business as usual as many of its operations were already conducted either online or over the telephone. Octane is still receiving applications and enquiries as normal and will continue to review risk on an ongoing basis, it said. 

Jonathan Samuels (pictured), CEO of Octane Capital, said: “These are extraordinary times, but we wanted to make it clear to the broker community that we are fully committed and will continue to lend as close to normally as possible.” 

Mark Posniak, managing director of Octane Capital, added: “All our staff have been working remotely since early last week and, in the weeks and months ahead, subject to the health of our team, there will no impact at the operational level on either existing or future applications.  

As the four loans completed in the past 24 hours hopefully show, we remain hungry to lend and will do our utmost to serve the broker community during these unprecedented times.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • RT @mortgagesols: Bank of England has cut base rate to 0.1% following special Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Nationwide branch
Nationwide closes dedicated broker support

Nationwide Building Society has closed its mortgage broker support functions following the government’s tightening of Covid-19 movement restrictions.

Close