Castle Trust recruits director of property credit risk

Castle Trust has recruited Phil Dabbs as the lender’s director of property credit risk.

Dabbs has more than 15 years’ experience with SME and property portfolios.

He has held roles at Merril Lynch, Global Home Loans and Amicus Finance, where he was a member of the enterprise management risk committee and group credit committee. Most recently, he worked as the head of credit at Fiducium.

Barry Searle (pictured), managing director of mortgages at Castle Trust, said: “Phil’s appointment as our new director of property risk will give us exactly what we need to continue to deliver our ambitious plans.”

Dabbs added: “I’m really pleased to be joining Castle Trust. Property credit risk is a key element to the continued growth of this business and I have a wealth of experience and expertise that I look forward to bringing to the role.”