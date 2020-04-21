You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Avamore completes conversion scheme using video calls

by:
  • 21/04/2020
  • 0
Avamore completes conversion scheme using video calls
Avamore Capital has closed a £500,000 refurbishment scheme in Fazeley, Staffordshire in a deal which was completed after Easter with the use of video calls to work around current limitations faced by the housing market.

 

The borrower meeting and site visit was conducted via video call, and Avamore allowed the borrower to receive legal advice via a video link under Mercury rules.  

Also, Avamore waived its requirement of receiving original signed documents ahead of completion, instead allowing for solicitor certified copies.  

The lender said it also had to make considerations to the terms of the loan and any implications which may arise if construction is not possible in the coming months. 

 

Important not to rush

The site is a former Victorian Methodist Church which sits on a canal-side location. It will be converted into five apartments comprised of 1×1 bedroom and 4×2 bedroom units.  

The scheme is expected to take around 12 months to complete and the units will all qualify for Help to Buy scheme. The property has an expected gross development value of £800,000. 

Chris Treadwell (pictured), relationship manager, said: “We were incredibly pleased to close this transaction, particularly considering the current circumstances.  

We’ve been in lockdown for a few weeks now and it was important to us that we didn’t rush anything; the borrower and broker were incredibly understanding of the fact that we needed to identify new processes which are as secure as our usual approach to transactions.  

Communication is key at the moment and successfully closing a deal at this stage is testimony to that,” he added. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Lender collection teams must adapt and continue through coronavirus – Brightstone Law

You could be forgiven for thinking the forecast for the next three months looks somewhat bleak for lenders.

Close