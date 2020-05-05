Atelier Capital Partners makes four senior hires

Atelier Capital Partners has announced four senior hires into its credit and risk team, two of whom have joined the company during lockdown.

The lender has appointed three senior investment managers and an investment manager to the team, and they will be involved in both the structuring and management of credit risk.

Alan MacLeod, formerly the senior credit manager at Santander Real Estate Finance was appointed senior investment manager at Atelier in March, while Matthew Measures was made senior investment manager in April. Measures joined from Hampshire Trust Bank, where he was head of loan analysis.

Anthony Dobinson has been hired as the senior investment manager. He joined from Wellesley Group, where he was head of credit operations until February this year.

Samantha Londerville has been appointed investment manager at Atelier, and she previously worked at the Laurentian Bank of Canada, where she was a credit analyst. She joined Atelier in January.

Atelier Capital Partners, which officially launched in January 2020, offers short-term and development finance for a term of up to 24 months to small and medium-sized residential developers and property companies.

The lender focuses mainly on schemes and assets on brownfield sites that support urban regeneration and the upcycling of UK real estate assets. It lends for land acquisition, light and heavy refurbishment, development, auction and more general commercial purposes.

Graham Emmett (pictured), chief investment officer at Atelier Capital Partners, said: “Despite these extraordinary times, we are confident that demand from developers will return once the lockdown measures are eased and they can get back to work in earnest.

“We have continued with our planned hires over the past two months, bolstering our credit and risk team, and I’m pleased to welcome Alan, Matthew, Anthony and Samantha onboard.”

The lender has put in place structures to enable its borrowers to continue to access funding to build homes and address the supply deficit in the housing market, Emmett said.

He added: “Our offering provides developers who require the funding with certainty over deal execution, which is important during these uncertain times.”