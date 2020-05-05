You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Atelier Capital Partners makes four senior hires

by:
  • 05/05/2020
  • 0
Atelier Capital Partners makes four senior hires
Atelier Capital Partners has announced four senior hires into its credit and risk team, two of whom have joined the company during lockdown.

 

The lender has appointed three senior investment managers and an investment manager to the team, and they will be involved in both the structuring and management of credit risk.  

Alan MacLeod, formerly the senior credit manager at Santander Real Estate Finance was appointed senior investment manager at Atelier in March, while Matthew Measures was made senior investment manager in April. Measures joined from Hampshire Trust Bank, where he was head of loan analysis. 

Anthony Dobinson has been hired as the senior investment manager. He joined from Wellesley Group, where he was head of credit operations until February this year.

Samantha Londerville has been appointed investment manager at Atelier, and she previously worked at the Laurentian Bank of Canada, where she was a credit analyst. She joined Atelier in January.

Atelier Capital Partners, which officially launched in January 2020, offers short-term and development finance for a term of up to 24 months to small and medium-sized residential developers and property companies. 

The lender focuses mainly on schemes and assets on brownfield sites that support urban regeneration and the upcycling of UK real estate assets. It lends for land acquisition, light and heavy refurbishment, development, auction and more general commercial purposes. 

Graham Emmett (pictured), chief investment officer at Atelier Capital Partners, said: “Despite these extraordinary times, we are confident that demand from developers will return once the lockdown measures are eased and they can get back to work in earnest.  

We have continued with our planned hires over the past two months, bolstering our credit and risk team, and I’m pleased to welcome Alan, Matthew, Anthony and Samantha onboard.  

The lender has put in place structures to enable its borrowers to continue to access funding to build homes and address the supply deficit in the housing market, Emmett said. 

He added: “Our offering provides developers who require the funding with certainty over deal execution, which is important during these uncertain times.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Two days left for British Mortgage Awards nominations

There are just two days left to submit your nominations for the British Mortgage Awards 2020.

Close