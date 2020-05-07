You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Octane Capital completes £1m bridge to save auction deal

by:
  • 07/05/2020
  • 0
Octane Capital completes £1m bridge to save auction deal
Octane Capital completed a £1m bridging loan in nine days preventing a borrower from losing a six-figure deposit on an auction purchase.

When Octane received the application the client had already put down a deposit on a property believing they had secured finance with another lender that later let them down.

Octane worked with solicitors Seddons, valuers Symington Elvery and broker GI Solutions to turn around the 12-month loan at 70 per cent loan to value allowing the auction purchase to go ahead.

Panny Antoniou, commercial director, GI Solutions, said: “Octane pulled out all the stops with this one, which was all the more impressive given that we are in lockdown and our client risked losing a sizeable deposit in a matter of days.”

Matt Smith, director of credit and risk, Octane Capital, said: “This wasn’t a straightforward property and the client was already in their 10-day notice period when we were first approached.

“Thankfully, Panny packaged the deal perfectly, Seddons were as efficient as ever and Symington Elvery did a great job of readdressing the survey carried out for the original lender. Special thanks, too, to Dan Tyson, who underwrote the deal and navigated all the obstacles excellently.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Coronavirus will bring long-term change to new-build market, experts say

Housebuilders' reliance on digital technology to sell homes during the coronavirus pandemic will bring long-term change to the market, experts...

Close