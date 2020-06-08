Interbay relaunches large HMO and MUFB range

Interbay Commercial has relaunched a range of mortgages for large houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs).

Properties of up to 20 bedrooms or units can be considered for purchase or remortgage with a maximum loan size of £1.5m up to 70 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Larger loans will be considered on a referral basis and intermediaries should contact their senior business development manager to discuss specific cases.

The lender, which is part of One Savings Bank (OSB) said it will be utilising long form valuations as part of the process.

OSB group sales director Adrian Moloney said Interbay had experience in the larger HMO and MUFB market.

“This enhanced range illustrates our commitment to the market as well as the confidence we have in our policies by being able to offer long form valuations,” he said.