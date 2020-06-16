UTB funds £7.2m redevelopment project

United Trust Bank (UTB) has agreed to fund a Hawkfield Homes project which will provide 22 homes in Wotton-under-edge, Gloucestershire.

It is the first time UTB has funded a Hawkfield Homes development.

Hawkfield Homes has been developing and building new homes in and around Bristol and the South West for 12 years. The firm focuses on properties which support flexible lifestyles and working from home and the homes are typically designed to include an office or study.

The redevelopment will see Hawkfield Homes demolish the existing buildings at Dryleaze Court and construct ten four bedroom semi-detached and 12 two bedroom semi-detached and terraced homes.

The homes should be eligible for the Help to Buy scheme with the first units available to purchase from summer 2021.

Jonathan Nail, director – property development at United Trust Bank, said: “United Trust Bank is keen to support growing regional house builders and I’m delighted to be working with James and Hawkfield Homes as they bring much needed quality new homes to the Bristol area.”

James Kilmartin, director of Hawkfield Homes, added: “Although the Covid-19 pandemic took us all by surprise, Jonathan and the UTB team have been accessible and supportive throughout.

“It’s been an unusual start to a new relationship but between us we’ve been able to overcome the challenges.”