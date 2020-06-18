You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Shawbrook makes senior hire and Glenhawk expands team – round-up

  • 18/06/2020
Shawbrook Bank has welcomed Bradley McMillan to its property finance division as senior product development and proposition manager.

 

He will be responsible for developing the lender’s product proposition to support brokers and customers.  

McMillan has 17 years’ experience in the specialist lending industry, with his most recent role being group mortgage product manager at OneSavings Bank. Other previous roles include loan manager at Interbay and financial planning manager at NatWest.  

Emma Cox, sales director at Shawbrook, said: “Even in these uncertain times, we are committed to continually improving and investing in our proposition to support brokers and customers.  

This includes expanding our expert teams with the right talent, so we are pleased to welcome Bradley to the Shawbrook family and look forward to his contribution.” 

McMillan added: “It’s great to join a team where everyone shares the same passion and commitment to bettering the experience for their customers.  

I’m excited to be a part of that and looking forward to getting stuck in and helping shape Shawbrook’s offering.” 

 

Glenhawk expands team by two

Glenhawk has appointed Joan Drummond in the newly created role as head of collections and Andreea Negroiu as treasury associate.  

Drummond (pictured) will head the loan servicing and collections team.  

She has over 20 years of experience in loan servicing, having previously managed operational teams at Mars Capital and CHL Mortgages, where she dealt with loan books across the residential, buy-to-let and commercial sectors.  

Negroiu will report to group treasurer Daron Kularatnam as part of the team responsible for securing and managing third-party funding lines.  

She previously held roles within the RBS capital markets team and with NewDay’s treasury department.   

Guy Harrington, founder and chief executive of Glenhawk, said: “Joan and Andreea will be excellent additions to our existing strong team.   

“As we continue to grow the business, we require people with new skills and expertise, and Joan in particular brings a wealth of experience which will be invaluable.” 

 

Lockdown growth 

Glenhawk has also reported it generated £191m in new loan enquiries since the government-imposed lockdown was announced on the 23 March 

During the same period, the challenger bank said it has experienced no defaults and redeemed £12m of loans.  

In March, Glenhawk announced it agreed a senior funding line with JP Morgan, the first time JP Morgan has invested in a private securitisation backed by UK bridging loans.  

This helped increase Glenhawk’s maximum loan size offering from £3m to £5m and will support its entry into the homeowner mortgage market.  

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

